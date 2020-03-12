In response to COVID-19, the coronavirus, local hospitals are modifying parts of the way they function to protect patients, visitors and staff.
Both CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center have instituted stricter visitation policies for guests of patients they’re treating.
“Changes to our visitor policy were implemented out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our patients, visitors, employees and physicians,” CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial officials said.
“CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial has the supplies and equipment needed to effectively manage the care of any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients and we are continuously assessing the volume of supplies at our hospital.”
“Modified visitor protocols are in place to protect our patients and caregiving team, including posting signage informing people with fever or respiratory symptoms that they may not visit patients,” Jennifer Stevens, marketing director for Woodland Heights, said. “We request that visitors be limited to two per patient.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Sharon Shaw, director of the Angelina Cities & Counties Health District, said details about testing sites are still being finalized.
On Wednesday, CHI's Texas hospital system announced a modified visitor policy that restricted the number of visitors to two adult visitors per day for non-isolation patients and one adult visitor per day for isolation patients.
CHI said visitors may be asked to wear a mask, gown or gloves depending on the condition of the patient they’re visiting.
“Additionally, communication with our employees and physicians is of the utmost importance,” according to the CHI release. “We have implemented added training for our employees and regularly conduct exercises for clinicians and staff on the correct procedures for using personal protection equipment while treating patients who may have COVID-19.”
CHI also has updated the way in which COVID-19 patients are identified. Using a screening tool and algorithms as a part of their electronic health record system, they’re able to help clinicians evaluate patients who may have the virus.
“And we are asking those visiting our facilities if they are experiencing any symptoms consistent with infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” the release said. “We are in contact with local and state health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our staff is following the latest guidance from these public health agencies.”
Officials with Woodland Heights said they continually prepare for infectious diseases, not just the coronavirus, but also the measles and flu.
“We are taking proactive steps to prepare for the protection of patients, our caregivers and the community, and monitoring ongoing COVID-19 updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Stevens said. “We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed.
“We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.