Festival of Trees co-chairs Lacey Luce and Terra Fidone; Museum Guild president Becky Cota; advisers Suzanne Williams and Jamie Zayler; Tree Committee members Leigh Belscher, Blaire Craven, Dessa Glass, Mary Carol Grimes, Dianna Hale, Lauren Henderson, Tara Hendrix, Mary King and BJ Viet; along with their volunteers have been working to turn the Museum of East Texas into a winter wonderland since Oct. 16.
In this season of joy and blessings, the Museum of East Texas extends gratitude to those who tirelessly dedicate themselves to transforming the museum. People travel from far and wide to see the Festival of Trees, which is a spectacular forest that delights many.
Not only are the trees aesthetically pleasing during the holiday season, but the generosity of their philanthropic spirit continues through the summer, providing scholarships to Art Camp, ensuring that all children and adults have an opportunity to attend.
From its humble beginnings in 1994 to more than 160 trees in 2019, the Festival of Trees has become a Lufkin holiday tradition: a gift from the Museum Guild, sponsors and volunteers to thousands of individuals, children and families.
Fidone, the Festival of Trees founder, suggested the concept of decorating themed Christmas trees that would be sponsored by businesses, community organizations, churches and individuals after seeing the unique idea while living in Memphis, Tennessee.
“Other than Rudolph the Pumping Unit, there weren’t many Christmas displays in Lufkin at this time,” she said. “I thought since these trees would be such creative art pieces, what better place to host such an event than the MET. The Guild adopted the concept and its inaugural year approximately 11 trees were decorated and put on display in the MET foyer for the public to view.”
Because they lacked funds to kick start the event, volunteers had to hand make many of the ornaments and borrow toys from their kids to display on the trees, according to Fidone.
“In so many ways, the Festival of Trees is a magical, memorable experience for us all — but because of those who give to this event each year, children and the community at large benefit from it long after the trees and their decorations have been boxed up and put away,” she said. “Festival of Trees has become such a part of many families’ holiday traditions and it has become multi-generational as many of our decorating volunteers today remember attending Festival of Trees as young children.”
The Festival of Trees opens Nov. 25 and ends Jan. 5. Daily hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Family Day with Santa and his elves will be from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Extended hours for the Festival of Trees will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 19 through Dec. 23. Extended hours on Dec. 22 will be from 1-8 p.m. The Festival of Trees closes at 5 p.m. Jan. 5.
The museum extends its gratitude to the following volunteers: Theresa McLemore, Kasye Sinclair, Jessica Smith, Martha Spiers, Crystal Thomas, Becca Chance, Misty Croley, Lorelle Coleman, Julie Jackson, Kathi Johnson, Emily Jordan, Ginny Spore, Cay Billingsley, Del Bridges, Diana Burris, Ashley and Dave McElhenny, Connie Minshew, Julie-Jumper Morris, Stacie Oliver, Jaci Bailey, Demi Fuller, Hannah Haney, Kelsey Hill, Whitney Lowery, Jennifer Luna, Emily Trekell, Ashlie Woods, Donna Parish, Jill Roberson, Nicole Roberts, Meghan Wagner, Tara Watson Watkins, Megan Whitworth, Cathy Busbee, Lisa Haglund, Lynne Haney, Kelley Moore and Dana Smithhart.
