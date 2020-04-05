Angelina County families are responding to COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic in unique ways as they adapt to living life primarily at home.
From work to school to entertainment and activities, East Texans are not used to being cooped up in the house. Shane and Crystal Sepulvado are used to a quarantine-like experience with their 2-year-old daughter Remi during flu season because of her underlying health conditions.
However, they are not used to this level of social distancing and separation, especially from the homeschooling aspect for their three children — 9-year-old Ryder, 5-year-old Ranger and Remi. Crystal said it is much different than anything she has ever experienced.
“I have a whole new perspective and appreciation for our teachers,” she said. “We have adopted our counselor’s schedule suggestion and tried to maintain somewhat of a school-like atmosphere at home.”
The Sepulvados now live by a color-coded schedule calling for a wake-up time before 9 a.m., academic time from 9-10 a.m., outdoor time from 10-11 a.m., creative time from 11 a.m. -noon, lunch, chores and more.
Crystal said she relies on ideas from other parents on Pinterest as well as links and resources provided by her children’s “awesome” teachers — Mrs. Edwards, Mrs. Adams and Mrs. Brandenburg.
Some of the resources they have provided for entertainment/stimulation are Freckle, Prodigy, Scholastic Learn at Home and Epic.
“We have tried to be creative (during creative time) and have done activities with baking cookies, brownies, all kinds of snacks,” Crystal said. “Being in the medical field, it has been entertaining teaching them conversions (teaspoon to tablespoon, ounces into cups). We have bought washable paints and manila paper and let their little minds go to work! We have worked in our flower beds and entertained their minds with Miracle Grow. We have recently started a planet project where every day they research one planet and then draw the planet.”
The time of quarantine has given way to more quality time to spend together during which the family is forced to slow down, enjoy the quiet moments together and appreciate the little things, Crystal said. Plus, it is a good reminder to appreciate being healthy.
However, there is a distinct lack of community that has become apparent during this time, she said.
“We live in such a unique and supportive town that it is hard to not see the people we do life with every day,” Crystal said.
Sports is a big part of their family, and they haven’t been able to see their kids on a field or a court in a while. Gathering with other believers in faith is also important to them, and while it is wonderful that they are able to take part in online services, there is nothing quite like the feeling of worshipping with a community of believers and feeling the Holy Spirit, she said.
“I think our government officials and local agencies are doing the best to their ability in this new water we are charting,” she said. “As a community, I would like to see us rally together, pray, believe and experience the miracle God will produce from all of this. I recently posted this, and I believe it with my whole heart: ‘To bring something new, we have to disrupt something normal.’ God will turn this all around for his glory.”
For Ashley and Roberto Mendez, the main change the pandemic has had on them is figuring out the best way to homeschool. Ashley said she is a stay-at-home mom, so her routing hasn’t changed much other than having 10-year-old Roberto, 6-year-old Fabián and 4-year-old Isaaz Mendez home all day and cooking more meals.
“The pros of staying home is the extra time I get with the kids during the day,” Ashley said. “Don’t get me wrong, they drive me crazy, but in all honesty, it has been great. We normally stay extremely busy during the year because of sports.
“The cons would be the boys missing their friends and teacher. Not being able to be at the ball field watching the boys play the games that they love and getting to hang out with friends. Something else we miss is being able to see friends and family on a daily or regular basis. I miss being able to go and see my grandparents once a week just to make sure they are OK because we all know how grandparents are. They don’t want to be a bother and would rather just sit at home sick.”
Ashley’s husband still has to report to work during the pandemic, so she worries for him. But she said at the end of the day, they leave it in God’s hands and just pray for the best.
To stay active and busy, the Mendez kids have enjoyed Fitness and Fluency.
“It’s a way to keep them working out while learning their sight words,” Ashely said. “You can find them on YouTube, but she (Brittany Lynch) is also doing a free trial that has a lot more videos discussing other subjects.”
Lynch’s Facebook group called Tickled Pink in Primary has resources for teachers and parents to use. Ashley said her kids have been following Changing Lives Dance Center on Facebook for free Zumba classes for kids on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
They also participate in Nature James Preschool Prodigies on YouTube, Jack Hartman for a workout with sight words on YouTube, watch ABC Mouse and read books on Epic.
