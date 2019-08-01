A license-to-carry training is scheduled for Aug. 10 to benefit Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Stacy Seymore, who was injured in a crash last week.
In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Greg Sanches promoted the upcoming training, which is set to take place at 8 a.m. at the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office gun range at 7521 FM 58 in Lufkin. All proceeds will go to assist Seymore in his recovery.
Seymore sustained major injuries following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 69 south, just a mile north of Zavalla in a work zone. Authorities transported Seymore by helicopter to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont. His injuries included a fracture on his right foot, a broken left foot and two broken ribs. He received two surgeries at the hospital, Sanches said. Three others were injured in the crash, and one was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cost of the license to carry training is $50 per person. Those who attend will need a functioning handgun, a minimum of 50 rounds of ammunition, and eye and hearing protection, as well as identification. Those who are in need of more information are advised to contact Joey Davidson at joey6355@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.