The city of Huntington has enacted measures to reduce face-to-face contact with city employees to last until April 3.
“These measures are being taken to protect our citizens, particularly the ones most vulnerable, and to slow the progression of this virus, which in turn eases the burden on all medical care providers,” a release by the city said. “Preserving the health and safety of our staff allows essential city services to continue without interruption.”
The city will not allow any activities to be held at the Huntington Civic Center, Huntington City Park, youth softball or baseball fields, Centennial Park, the Senior Citizen’s Center or any other city-owned properties. The end of month city council meeting has been canceled.
The city also has limited personal interactions for its business. All bills and fines can be paid via telephone, online or in the drop-box in front of the building. Court dates will be rescheduled and the municipal court is closed.
Huntington listed utility emergency phone numbers for: Shane Price, 414-9510; Justin Terry, 676-8967; or call 676-2719 after business hours. For code enforcement or animal control issues, contact Tiffani Terry at 240-8214.
