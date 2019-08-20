An overturned 18-wheeler spilled creosote on U.S. Highway 69 south near FM 841 Tuesday morning causing southbound traffic to stop.
Authorities reported the driver was not injured, but that the leaking creosote created a hazardous materials scene.
As of 2:37 p.m., officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the highway was clear and open for travel. Cleanup crews were continuing to work along the shoulder of the northbound lanes.
