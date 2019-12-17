Lufkin police have posted a lookout for a possible runaway child.
Chris Arnold, 14, was supposed to come home from school at 911 Mark St. around 4 p.m. Monday. He never arrived, his father reported to the police. He also said his son has a history of running away, but was typically found at a friend’s house.
Officers checked with that friend’s mother, Chris wasn’t there according to a LPD release. They also spoke with Chris’ friend, who told officers he and Chris had walked to his home in the 1200 block of Idylwood after school. They went to the Lufkin Mall for several hours and returned to his home around 7 p.m.
Chris left on foot a short time later; he told his friend and his friend’s mother he was going home.
Officers searched the area and were unable to locate Chris.
Tuesday morning, officers received notice that Chris’ friend had left school and went to Kiwanis Park. Officers found his friend but not Chris, and told his friend’s mother. Two other truant students were found as officers walked the trails in search of Chris. Their parents were notified.
Chris is described as a white male with a tan complexion, 5-foot-2 and 95 to 100 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Polo shirt under a blue hoodie along with blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He also had a black and red backpack.
Those with information on Chris’ location are asked to call LPD at 936-633-0356.
