The 12th annual Guy Davis Golf Tournament wrapped up on Saturday with a record-setting field — and a couple of big bangs out on the course.
Fifty teams composed of 250 players converged on Crown Colony Country Club in the event hosted by the Roadrunner Foundation and sponsored by several area businesses. Proceeds go toward assisting all Angelina College athletics programs.
Foundation president Wes Welch praised the staff at Crown Colony and said the event could not have run much smoother.
“It was a great day, a great turnout,” Welch said. “The community really came out to support Angelina College today. This was our biggest turnout ever with 50 teams. We had two aces, which has never happened in this tournament. The weather was perfect. It was just an awesome day for everyone involved.
“We had a lot of new people involved this time. This is just a testament to coach (Guy) Davis and the legacy he’s built in Lufkin and at Angelina College. We hope to duplicate this next year, because this is as big as we can get with this event.”
At Friday night’s kickoff dinner, the foundation recognized longtime president Steve Hall, who retired from the position earlier this year. Hall was instrumental in helping build the foundation’s activities, including the annual golf tournament, in his 11-year tenure.
Angelina College athletes served as course assistants, giving golfers the opportunity to interact with the players they’ll see on the courts and fields all year long.
Out on the course, golfers were competing for both bragging rights and prizes. Ross Motorsports gave away a loaded fishing kayak for a hole-in-one; and East Texas Asphalt, Contractor Supply and David Moore chipped in with a $10,000 prize for another ace.
Two golfers walked away with those prizes: Will Thurmond and Justin Morehead each knocked down aces.
“For my very first ace, this was a good one,” Thurmond said. “Hole No. 14, I hit a seven iron 165 yards, one-hopped it into the hole. I never thought I would get one, and this was a great time to get it.
“We had a great crowd around the hole, and their reaction was incredible.”
Morehead, who’s notched several aces in his career, carded his ace on No. 4.
“I hit a normal 9-iron, and I one-hopped it into the hole,” Morehead said. “There were about six or seven witnesses, so it was perfect.”
Final results by flight, along with scores, were as follows:
First flight, Phillips Team (Will Thurman, Michael Phillips, Clark Oates, Will Griffin, Loyd Davis), 52; Second Flight, Lee Trans Services Team (Chase Bozeman, Jace Lewis, Josh Lewis, Nick Rhodes, Josh Whitworth), 51; Third Flight, Farmers Insurance Team (Ray Allen, Justin Morehead, Chad Roberts, B.J. Clement, Garrett Massie), 51; Fourth Flight, Sandridge Team (Jim Sandridge, Jared Sandridge, Monty Bostwick, Jamie Luckett, Bobby McKenzie), 52; Fifth Flight, Little Caesars Team (Mark Law, Alex Law, Dennis Holm, Bob Melton, Kevin Boudreaux), 54; Sixth Flight, TA Septic Team (David Anders, Tyler Anders, Brent Emerson, Koby Emerson, J.T. Page) 55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.