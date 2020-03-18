Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to the nutrition services staffs in the Lufkin and Diboll school districts for utilizing drive-thru stations to feed Angelina County students breakfast and lunch. And not just students in their districts, but all Angelina County children from 0-18. However, the students must be present in the vehicle. Both districts were using funds from the Community Eligibility Provision out of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer the free breakfasts and lunches during the 2019-20 school year. Schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as SNAP and TANF, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website. LISD Student Nutrition Services director Amanda Calk said the high school site saw 50-60 families pass through for breakfast, and they anticipate that number growing through the week. “We want to make sure that we are here for the kids who may not have the food at home,” LHS cafeteria co-manager Jacquelyn Mouton said. “Breakfast and lunch are the only meals they get. For a lot of kids, this is it for them, and we want to make sure that they still get this because we don’t want any kid going hungry.” In Diboll, the district bought a nutrition services van last summer to use for various programs. The district has drivers delivering food to families, in addition to their physical sites. The Diboll locations are open during the lunch hour and include lunch for the day and breakfast for the next day so the families only have to travel once. Other county districts said they are developing plans to feed students if school closures continue. ‘‘It’s not much different than during the regular school year,’’ Diboll child nutrition supervisor Kerri Sanford said. We disagree. What they’re doing now is even more important than the great work they do during the school year. It warms our hearts to be able to praise these workers for doing anything they can to help their community.
Congratulations to Angelina College men’s basketball coach Nick Wade, who was named the Region XIV South Zone Coach of the Year award. His 2019-20 Roadrunners qualified for the national tournament after winning the Conference Tournament Championship in Shreveport, Louisiana. AC finished the season with a 24-9 record after posting an 18-14 mark in 2018-19. It marks the second consecutive season for him to earn the honor. Wade was humble about the award, saying it pales in comparison to the team’s overall accomplishments. “To be honest, this is testament to my staff, coach Zac (Kircher) and the guys working so hard,” he said. “But I’d much rather see the excitement on the boys’ faces as they got to cut down the nets than to receive any personal award. I appreciate my colleagues for recognizing our team’s achievements this year, and I think that’s a big reason for this award.”
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.