Angelina College’s athletics programs will again take swings and shots against cancer in AC’s annual “Coaches vs. Cancer” event scheduled for Feb. 29 on the AC campus.
The Roadrunner baseball team will host a doubleheader with Northeast Texas Community College starting at 2 p.m. at Roadrunner Field. Across the street in Shands Gymnasium, the Lady Roadrunner basketball team will host Panola College at 2 p.m. and the Roadrunner men will host Coastal Bend Community College at 4 p.m. The Lady Roadrunner softball team presently is looking to schedule a game that day.
There will be family activities available, including bounce houses. The first 100 kids through the gates for the baseball/softball games will receive a whiffle ball and bat set.
The women’s basketball game will feature a half-court challenge, with the winner receiving a prize.
In addition, the AC men’s basketball program will host an “Alumni Day” for all former members of the men’s program. The college will recognize those former players in attendance prior to the men’s basketball game against CBCC.
Fans in attendance for the men’s basketball game will have the opportunity to purchase tributes to cancer victims; at half time of the game, there will be a luminaria ceremony honoring those victims.
All proceeds go to the Lufkin Chapter of the American Cancer Society, and a check presentation will take place following the men’s basketball game.
Concessions will be available at both Shands Gymnasium and at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex.
Admission to all athletics events is free, but donations will go toward the fight against cancer.
Alumni planning to attend are asked to contact AC Athletics Coordinator Debbie Mareno at dmareno@angelina.edu.
