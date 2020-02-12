A man reported to Lufkin police Tuesday night that his girlfriend’s cellphone, a Cricket LG, is evil.
The man said the phone may have been tracking him and that he believed it was doing weird things to his brother’s truck while he was on his way to the police department, an incident report from the Lufkin Police Department states.
Upon meeting with an officer, the man said he did not want the phone back and asked the officer to throw it away for him. The phone was placed into evidence.
