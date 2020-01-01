If you are making New Year’s resolutions to live a healthier lifestyle, to spend more quality time with family and friends, or to value experiences over things, then the Angelina Arts Alliance has just the ticket for you.
Attending live performances is proven to enhance quality of life and have many mental, physical and social benefits. According to the World Health Organization, the very definition of health includes activities, such as attending live performances. It affirms that “health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”
Study after study confirms that exposure to the arts is not only great for the development of children, but is also beneficial to the overall physical and psychological well-being of adults, seniors, veterans or anyone dealing with an illness.
In fact, one of the greatest proofs of the power of art is the partnership between the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. They have created a nationwide program called “Creative Forces: Military Healing Arts Network,” an initiative that pairs state and local arts agencies that serve the special needs of military patients and veterans with traumatic brain injury and psychological health conditions, as well as their families and caregivers.
Beyond the human benefits of arts engagement, the economic benefits for communities is also impressive.
Cities large and small around the state and the nation are leveraging the arts to bolster cultural arts tourism and revitalization efforts. I simply cannot think of a greater investment in ourselves and our communities than investing in the arts.
Coming up in January, we kick off the new year on Sunday with a delightful family performance as part of our annual Discovery Series, Popovich Comedy Pet Theater. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults.
On Jan. 18 at The Pines Theater, we begin a new season with the exciting all-female country music artists, Farewell Angelina. Named as “New Artists You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone, come hear why their single “Ghost” sat at No. 1 on CMT Music for two weeks. We continue the great performances with the Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Temple Theater on Jan. 21.
Right here in Lufkin, the Angelina Arts Alliance strives to bring the very best in performing arts and educational experiences that you will find in the largest cities around the country.
There is no need to travel to Houston or Dallas to experience great music, theater and dance. We bring the world to you, and our greatest hope is to see you in our seats in 2020!
Go ahead and give it a chance. You won’t be disappointed.
