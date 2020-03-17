All Angelina County independent school districts have extended closure through April 3.
County superintendents met after a state conference call with Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to talk about the best course of action for the county, Hudson ISD Superintendent Donny Webb said.
“We felt like it was important to stick together and stay on the same page,” Webb said. “Otherwise it sends a lot of confusion and additional mixed messages. There’s enough of that already out there.”
The closure gives districts time to allow people to get through quarantine and to prepare for what might be coming, he said.
“We didn’t want to extend it for a longer period of time in the event that this happens to just pass over and we don’t have any cases and have kids that should be at school,” Webb said. “We just wanted to extend it an additional two weeks. During that last week, we’ll play it by ear and see what happens.”
It is easier to develop an effective plan when there is more time, Webb said. Hudson ISD is in the process of planning what instruction will look like over the next few weeks.
“We plan to do some online instruction, some instruction provided via our website,” Webb said. “There are going to be some people who do not have adequate internet access and may not be able to access information, so we will also go back and do traditional packets. It’s going to be a blended model, and it’s going to be a learning curve for us.”
In the future, the state might issue further instruction that would modify these plans, and the districts are continuing to monitor communication with state offices for guidance.
“This is something we’ve never done before,” Webb said. “I’ve told parents, don’t expect this to be a beautiful thing to begin with. It’s going to have some ups and downs to it. We’ve got to be prepared for that and patient with each other as we start to roll this out.”
