There are times when a statement or comment is made that just touches you and you cannot explain why.
Such was the case when a first-grader just bright-eyed, full of vigor and enthusiasm said in such a proud manner, “My name is Elijah.”
Maybe his proud voice made such an impact on me because I was talking with this Elijah on the same day when the word that Elijah Cummings had passed and we were all wondering what impact his death would have on the country.
Maybe I could see in the face of this first-grader brightness, intelligence and the desire to learn, and because his skin was black, I knew the obstacles he would be facing as he would grow up in America.
But maybe I could see in this Elijah the future of America and young black men in particular, hope, excitement in learning and a desire to make this world a better place for all Elijahs.
As I sat watching the funeral of Elijah Cummings, I had my notepad ready because I knew I would hear some words of wisdom — wisdom that I did not want to lose. There were many speakers, but there were four that stand out, as these were powerful and world renowned people who came to show respect and show homage to this son of a sharecropper.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the first. Although she was short and to the point, I captured from her the reflection on the poem by Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, “I Have Only Just a Minute.” Although short, this poem says: “I have only just a minute, only sixty seconds in it. Forced upon me, can’t refuse it. Didn’t seek it, didn’t choose it. But it’s up to me to use it. I must suffer if I lose it. Give account if I abuse it. Just a tiny little minute, but eternity is in it.”
Next came Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Love was her focus. She said, “LOVE stands for Letting Other Visions Exist.” Wow, what a powerful statement.
Then came the men. Former President William Jefferson Clinton, better known as Bill. From the Bible, he pulled the words, “Here I am Lord — send me” from the book of Isiah. So was the man — Elijah. But in closing, Mr. Clinton (as did Pelosi) reflected on respecting others when he said, “You can’t run a free society if you have to hate everybody you disagree with.”
Finally, our immediate past President, Barak Hussain Obama, spoke with elegance and compassion when he said, “There is nothing weak about looking out for others.”
All of the love and compassion poured out for Elijah Cummings will be wasted if it is not shown here in Lufkin for our Elijah in the first grade.
I hope my fears for his future are never realized. I hope my dreams for his success are fulfilled. I hope at age 18 or 19, someone will see his face and those bright eyes are still there, his voice is just as excited and he will be making the world a better place and he will still respond with the words, “My name is Elijah!”
