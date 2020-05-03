A San Augustine man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on state Highway 103, just east of Marions Ferry Road, according to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
James Bray, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County justice of the peace after the crash that occurred around 3:10 p.m.
A 2018 Chevrolet pickup driven by John Caleb McCarty, 24, of Lufkin, was eastbound when a westbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup driven by Bray drove off the roadway to the right for unknown reasons, traveled through the ditch for a short distance and re-entered the roadway, crossing over the eastbound lane and striking McCarty’s truck, the release states.
McCarty and a passenger were taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center for possible treatment.
Services for Bray are pending with Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
The crash remains under investigation.
