Angelina College’s Anne-Elise Gest smashes her first collegiate homer during Friday’s 3-2 win over Blinn College. The Lady ’Runners capped the sweep with an 8-0 win in the nightcap at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex in Lufkin.

A couple of Lady Roadrunners experienced personal milestones on Friday, and their efforts helped lift Angelina College to a 3-2, 8-0 sweep of Blinn College at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex in Lufkin.

AC’s Anne-Elise Gest rocked her first collegiate homer in the opener, a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut a Blinn lead to 2-1.

The Lady ’Runners — donning new pink uniforms in honor of Coaches vs. Cancer Day at Angelina College — used Gest’s blast to spark a three-run inning; Savannah Robertson tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI single, and Jayda Carter drove home the eventual game winner in the same frame.

Pitcher Ebbie Rodriguez pitched the final 12/3 innings to earn the win in the circle. Hannah Smart started the game for AC and held the Bucs to those two runs over 51/3 innings.

In the nightcap, it was freshman Brenda Sanchez getting the first home run of her college career — a walk-off grand slam in the fifth inning of AC’s 8-0 win. Lindsay Picazo drove in two runs with a fourth-inning single, and Makayla Rodger added an RBI in the fifth. Starting pitcher Kaylee Berdoll tossed a five-inning shutout for the win.

AC (12-8-1) plays at Blinn at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

