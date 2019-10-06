In a chippy, testy and physical battle — and one that needed overtime to decide — the Angelina College Roadrunner men pulled out a potential season-saving win.
Scott Gray’s penalty kick in the 93rd minute found the back of the net and set off a wild celebration as the Roadrunners held off Jacksonville College 3-2 at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
Earlier, the Roadrunner women blanked the Jaguars 5-0 behind a pair of goals from Daisy de Boer.
The men’s win kept the ’Runners in the hunt for a postseason berth, while the women’s shutout marked the AC ladies’ fourth straight win to keep the team locked into the third-place spot in the conference standings.
The men jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half behind goals from Bryan Nunez and Ulises Mercado. AC led by those two goals at the half, but the Jaguars evened the match with a pair of scores early in the second half. With both teams just missing out on chances as the clock ticked down on regulation, the match entered overtime.
Three minutes into the extra frame, the Jaguars were called for a penalty in the box, and Gray calmly stepped up and left-footed the ball past the keeper to set off a wild celebration.
The win kept the Roadrunners just two games back of the fourth-place position in the standings.
In the women’s game, de Boer was able to put on a show for her parents, who visited this week from Apeldoorn, The Netherlands. After Jasmin Keller and Fernanda Pena Nieto staked AC to a 2-0 lead in the first half, de Boer struck for two quick goals in the second half, followed by a final goal from Avery Alexander in the 5-0 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.