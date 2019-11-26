Minutes after 9 a.m. on Nov. 24, Lufkin Police Department officers responded to a reported robbery at Wendy’s, located at 2212 S. First St. The criminals were gone before employees reported the robbery, and the responding officers didn’t locate them in the area.
Investigating detectives are working to solve the case but if you beat them to it, you might earn Black Friday shopping money from Crime Stoppers.
According to the offense report, an employee exited the restaurant headed to the bank to make a deposit and was stopped in the parking lot by two men. The men were driving a black Cadillac with tinted windows; no further vehicle description was available at the time of this release.
The passenger, who was armed with a handgun, got out of the vehicle and demanded the employee give him the money. With bank bags in hand, the passenger returned to the vehicle and it drove away, heading south on the feeder road of S. First St. The driver was described as a heavy-set, black male and the passenger as a thin, black male with a small beard, wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.
The employee fell during the incident, injuring his arm.
Detectives are checking the cameras of nearby businesses. If they obtain images or video of the Cadillac or criminals, Crime Stoppers will attempt to share them at Facebook.com/639TIPS.
If you can identify the robbers, anonymously submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or by calling 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward. The entire Crime Stoppers process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster. No one will know who you are.
