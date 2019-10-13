Ivy Cemetery Reunion
A reunion of the descendants of Cyrus Ivy (1814-1890) and families of others buried in the Ivy Cemetery will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Bring your chairs and a covered dish of food.
To reach the cemetery, take Farm Road 2109 from Huntington to Palmer Ivy Road (about 4 miles), turn right on Palmer Ivy Road and travel 1.7 miles to the cemetery entrance on the right. For more information, call Burl Ivy at 676-4558 or Ted Ivy at 676-3333.
