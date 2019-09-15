Thirty-four area students recently attended the Say What! conference in San Marcos to learn more about youth leadership and tobacco prevention.
Say What! stands for Students, Adults and Youth Working Hard Against Tobacco. It’s a statewide movement with the goal of unifying the youth of Texas under the common goal of making Texans healthier regarding tobacco use.
The Say What! Texas Tobacco-Free Conference was held July 28-31 at Embassy Suites Hotel Conference Center & Spa in San Marcos. It was a fun-filled training and networking opportunity that focused on taking students to the next level in tobacco prevention.
Through fun, interactive workshops, students chose from a variety of tracks and worked in teams to create tobacco-prevention projects that each of them brought home to help encourage their schools and communities to be tobacco-free.
The Coalition Inc. focuses on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the community.
The Coalition is one of the oldest substance abuse prevention community coalitions in the United States.
For information about tobacco prevention or joining SAY WHAT!, call Carolina Lopez at 634-9308.
