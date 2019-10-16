The Rev. David Madison, executive director of the Southwestern Association of Episcopal Schools, said he works with Episcopal schools because “we change lives of students in a way pleasing to Christ. Episcopal schools make students and adults better. We are counter-cultural in that we demand the very best, while embracing each other when we fall short.”
Each October we celebrate Episcopal Schools Week at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. This is our time to share the guiding values found in our schools. These are practices that are alive and well in our school’s programs and initiatives.
We recently asked our middle school students to write about how attending St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School has impacted their lives. It was interesting to read their observations paired with what we stand for as a school.
Eighth-grader Alex wrote: “St. Cyprian’s is very supportive. Everyone here knows the importance of opinion and allows ideas to be expressed. St. Cyprian’s is a very open community, listening to every student and parent.”
That parallels our school’s commitment to Episcopal identity. We strive daily to develop open and rigorous intellectual inquiry, cultivate each child’s spirit and personal integrity, intentionally know and value all students and their families, and build students’ understanding of social action and responsibility.
Seventh-grader Amy wrote, “St. Cyprian’s is a place where any student can feel at peace. It’s a school that encourages you in doing your best and taking pride in what you do. It’s a place where we can appreciate everything life has to offer ... you will never stop learning. We let ourselves be strong and courageous with the help of God.
These thoughts describe what we do as a school to focus on developing the whole child. It is our intent to support and strengthen the growth of our students in all aspects of life. Mind, body and spirit are nurtured and challenged to assure confident and strong individuals who are well prepared for successful futures.
Luke, an eighth-grader, wrote, “Today, children have opportunities beyond our imagination. School educates children, and shows them their opportunities. They (teachers) carve a pathway into our future, showing us the opportunities that the world has for us.”
As a school we promote student learning that values service, accepting their role in creating change in their community, and enriching faith by outward service and inward reflection. An emphasis on integrated service learning and teamwork strengthens student understanding of the power of education in preparing them to make good decisions for themselves and their communities in the years ahead.
Simon Sinek, author of “Together is Better: A Little Book of Inspiration,” tells us in his writings we can start a revolution when we know what we stand against. “To create change that lasts, we need to know what we stand for.”
We are very aware of what we stand for at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. We are dedicated to creating lasting change in students’ lives in a way that is pleasing to Christ, making communities of children and adults better, and embracing one another when we fall short.
This is what we believe in and this is what we know.
