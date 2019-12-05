The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old.
Christian Francisco Chavarria, of Lufkin, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. ACSO made the arrest Wednesday evening, and Chavarria remained in the Angelina County Jail late Thursday. No bond has been set yet for his charge.
CPS contacted ACSO in early September to say the girl had made an outcry of sexual abuse and said Chavarria touched her inappropriately, the affidavit for his arrest states. She received a forensic interview at Harold’s House, in which it was established the girl could distinguish between truths and lies and a general understanding of the questions being asked.
The girl also said Chavarria had exposed himself in front of her, the affidavit states.
Due to the girl’s age, she does not have a sense of time and cannot identify specific calendar dates. During the SANE exam, the girl also told the nurse Chavarria had sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
Chavarria’s had a previous arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child, but was not required to register as a sex offender, his arrest warrant states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.