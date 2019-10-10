FRISCO — SFA Lumberjacks’ senior Kevon Harris was selected as one of the five players on the Preseason All-Southland Conference First Team on Wednesday morning.
A senior out of Ellenwood, Georgia, Harris is the ’Jacks’ lone representative among the 10 players listed on the Preseason All-Southland Conference squads and one of four seniors on the First Team list.
Through the 2018-19 season, Harris emerged as one of the ’Jacks’ best players. Harris ranked second on the team in scoring, putting in points at a clip of 17.8 per game. In Southland Conference action, Harris took his game to another level and was the only player in the 13-team league who averaged more than 20 points per game.
He led the Southland in scoring by averaging 20.2 points per game. In 10 of his 18 Southland games, Harris scored 20 or more points and all three of the junior’s outings of 30 or more points came against Southland foes.
An efficient scorer from all areas of the floor, Harris put up a shooting split of .420/.369/.786 in 2018-19. In conference games, the junior shot .537/.405/.750. For the year, Harris also led the ’Jacks in rebounding at a clip of 6.5 per game.
Following last year, Harris hauled in All-Southland Conference Second Team and NABC All-District 23 First Team honors.
As he heads into his senior year, Harris currently ranks among the top 10 all-time in a number of SFA’s NCAA-era statistical charts, including 3-pointers made (sixth, 129), free throws made (fourth, 323), free throws attempted (eighth, 456) and field goals made (eighth, 420).
Harris also needs just four more rebounds to reach 500 in his collegiate career. He has also risen to 15th on SFA’s all-time scoring charts with 1,292 career points.
SFA opens the season with four consecutive games inside William R. Johnson Coliseum. That stretch begins with a season-opening showdown against LeTourneau at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.
