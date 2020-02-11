February is American Heart Month and the perfect time to send a reminder to those we love to make sure they are taking care and precautions in the health of their hearts.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. For the purposes of this article, I wanted to share the heart attack signs for men and women (because they are not always the same).
Heart attack signs in men:
1. Chest discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.
2. It used to be thought that only chest pain was a sign of heart attack, but it’s possible to have discomfort that doesn’t register as painful. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.
3. Shortness of breath (with or without chest discomfort).
4. Other signs may include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or feeling lightheaded.
Heart attack signs in women:
1. As with men, the most common heart attack symptom in women is chest pain or an uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of your chest. It lasts more than a few minutes, or goes away and comes back.
2. Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.
3. Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.
4. Other common symptoms in women include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea/vomiting, or feeling lightheaded, palpitations; sleep disturbances and unexplained fatigue.
The first step when you or anyone near you thinks they may be having a heart attack is to dial 911.
While you may have risk factors you can’t control (age, sex, family history), there are some things you can take control of to prevent heart disease:
■ Schedule an appointment with your healthcare provider to learn your personal risk for heart disease. Knowing your numbers (your blood pressure, cholesterol, and body fat index) is important.
■ Quit smoking. Only one year after you quit, you’ll cut your risk of coronary heart disease by 50%.
■ Start an exercise program. Walking only 30 minutes a day can lower your risk for heart attack and stroke.
■ Eat a heart-healthy diet. Eat more fruits, vegetables and whole grains, eat lean, protein-rich foods, such as fish or skinless chicken; avoid saturated and trans fats, found in red meat, butter and processed foods; and reduce your salt and sugar intake.
■ Learn to cope with stress.
While we have heard these things before and may feel like we know what to do to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy, I think they are important enough to repeat.
In conclusion, I want to congratulate the team at Woodland Heights on earning the HeartCARE designation from the American College of Cardiology.
It was a collaborative effort between physicians, clinical and ancillary staff and proves once again the commitment to quality cardiac care Woodland Heights has had for many years and will continue to have for many more.
