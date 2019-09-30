The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday night.
A male victim was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds following the incident, which occurred on Paul Avenue near the intersection with Arena Street, an LPD release states. The shooting occurred at about 10:03 p.m.
Officers made a perimeter to search for suspects after the shooting was reported. Scanner traffic indicated the victim may have been shot twice.
At this time, details are scarce. Those with information on the shooting are asked to call LPD at 639-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
