As the COVID-19, coronavirus quarantine presses on, school districts are coming out in force with plans for distance learning. Teachers are even reaching out to encourage and motivate students during this time of distress.
Central ISD campuses created inspirational videos to let students and parents know they miss them and are caring about them.
“I feel it is very important for us as educators to provide support for not only our students but our parents,” Central Elementary School principal Amy Wright said. “Creating that video was just as beneficial for the teachers as it was for the students. Just to have that connection, even though it is from a distance, is so crucial in order to put our students at ease as well as maintain the relationships that have been built over the year.”
Kindergarten teacher Bryanna Coleman said she wants her students to know that even during a hard time she will always be with them. Fourth-grade teacher Laurie Selman said she thinks it is important to stay connected with students because school is not over, and she wants them to know she is still here until they are able to be connected again.
“Sending my students a message through video was hard because at this time you are worried about their education but at the same time I know they are scared and I wanted them to know that I was thinking about them and that I love them,” Selman said.
“I love my students very much,” second-grade teacher Audrey Derrick said. “I feel like it broke my heart writing it because I can’t see them face to face right now. But it also gave me hope that my sweet students, past and present, can see how much I love them. I took time to tell them that they mean so much to me. My message to them was our launch that we repeat before we leave school every day. If they saw the video, they knew what my words meant and I hope they were touched by it.”
Diboll ISD is collaborating on creative ways to tackle distance learning together. Third-grade teacher Marissa Shaffer is meeting with her students through Google Classroom and Google Hangouts each morning as she teaches her lesson.
Fourth-grade teacher Jon Prunes taught a first-grade lesson with coins for first-grade teacher Stacy Davis. Prunes said he already had a YouTube channel called Mr. Prunes Math Class that he used to help kids when at home. He said he usually makes them by request.
“Now though, it is a necessity for the kids to learn at home, so I have been uploading a lot more,” Prunes said. “I use my document camera from my classroom and record my lessons and then upload them to my YouTube channel.
“I am also using a live meeting app, called Zoom, that allows me to meet with all of my kids that are able to. It’s pretty incredible what you can do from home in 2020!”
Prunes said some of the cons to distance learning is that he is not able to be their support system physically. Every day, teachers are there for students not only for instruction, but also as a positive and supportive part of their lives, he said.
On the other hand, he said some of the pros to distance learning are the children are able to spend quality time with their families safely during the pandemic. Using social media and new technologies, Prunes is able to still reach them and teach them in a very self-paced learning environment.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School distributed technological devices to students on Friday and releases regular updates on its website to instruct students on how to get in contact with their teachers.
“We have always been supportive and caring of each other, and that has grown even stronger with teachers working together to design online lessons and strategies to engage students with a shared responsibility for all students to learn,” Head of School Sherry Durham said. “Our dyslexia therapists are using new interactive programs to continue therapy and specialty teachers such as Spanish, art, music and environmental science are utilizing more online access for home connection as well.”
Durham said the school is looking forward to seeing how students interact on their own from home with technology that is part of the normal school day.
Parent Amber Murphy said she is used to online learning at the college level through Angelina College’s nursing program, so she was familiar with the format enough to help her second-grader Ronan Murphy.
“St. Cyprian’s uses a lot of technology in their classrooms to make students confident in the use of their devices,” Murphy said. “While teaching our own child will be new and different, we feel he will be successful.”
Murphy said Ronan has been missing his friends a lot since the closure, so he talks to them on the phone and visits with his cousins to stay busy.
Kaela Easley said her kindergartener Noah, eighth-grader Nathan, seventh-grader Jenna and third-grader Sydney Kate are former homeschoolers, so they were familiar with the format, as well. They know about the need for scheduling for the day-to-day to keep normal routines in place.
However, she said she is glad to know she will not have to be making lesson plans and the information her children will be working with will be the same as they would have been expected to learn in the classrooms.
“Our family is spending time outdoors on our property exploring, hiking and even having dinner outside,” Easley said. “Neighborhood children have started a pen pal program of passing notes from house to house with riddles and puzzles to stay connected to each other without actually physically interacting. They are enjoying watching movies and YouTube.”
