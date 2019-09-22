The Texas Conservation Alliance will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Museum of East Texas, 503 N. Second St.
TCA will be celebrating the Neches River and the boost in nature tourism the Neches has given to East Texas. TCA will honor the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and the Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureau. These organizations launched the Neches River Rendezvous and have worked with TCA and other conservation and outdoor groups to introduce Texans and tourists from all over the world to East Texas’ special outdoor places.
“The Neches River Rendezvous was an early spark to help East Texans value the Neches River, one of the region’s greatest treasures,” said Richard Donovan. “Today, the Neches River is an icon of East Texas, with the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge and lots of great places to visit along the river. The Rendezvous spawned other exciting paddling events, such as the annual Neches River Rally in Beaumont. It’s a pleasure for us to be able honor the Chamber and the CVB for their part in making all this happen.”
For decades, Texas Conservation Alliance has focused on protecting the rivers, forests and other vibrant ecosystems of East Texas. TCA played key roles in establishing the Big Thicket National Preserve, the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge, the five wilderness areas in East Texas national forests, state paddling trails on the Neches and Sabine rivers, and other key wildlife lands such as Longleaf Ridge.
Larry Shelton, TCA’s forest naturalist, collaborates with the U.S. Forest Service under the Healthy Forests Act to identify and conserve streamside zones and other sensitive ecosystems in the region’s national forests.
TCA-lead coalitions have been instrumental in stopping five major dams that would have inundated more than 100,000 acres of vital hardwood forest bottomland. TCA is currently coordinating efforts to gain Texas co-sponsors of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would bring more than $50 million in federal funding to Texas each year for wildlife and wildlife habitat restoration.
TCA is conducting an education campaign in support of full funding for Texas’ beleaguered state park system.
“TCA’s featured speaker at the meeting will be Neil Ford, a longtime professor of biology at the University of Texas at Tyler,” Donovan said. Ford has done extensive research in amphibians, reptiles, and mussels in East Texas and we’re looking forward to an entertaining look at the natural world via his talk titled, “What I Learned about Rivers from Snakes, Mussels, and Crayfish.”
TCA will also feature its Longleaf Pine exhibit, which has been displayed at the Texas Forestry Museum and other venues around Texas.
To learn more about Texas Conservation Alliance, visit tcatexas.org
