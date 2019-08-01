Open season on all single-ticket sales for all performances in the 2019-20 Angelina Arts Alliance season go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Monday.
This includes all performances within the AAA’s Performing Arts Series and Discovery Series.
The arts alliance is celebrating 19 years of bringing the best from the world of performing arts to East Texas. This year’s season sponsors for the Performing Arts Series are Georgia-Pacific and Southside Bank, along with support from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation and many other foundations, corporations and individuals.
“So often people wait until the last minute to buy tickets only to find out that the show is sold out. So don’t delay, buy your tickets as soon as possible,” Jennifer Allen, the executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, said.
The 2019-20 AAA season represents the best artists and performances in several genres, Allen said.
Starting in September and running through April, patrons will enjoy performances by country music legend Charlie Daniels Band (Sept. 7), a colorful and exotic performance by Taj Express — A Bollywood Musical Revue (Oct. 19), Georgia on My Mind — Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles featuring musicians Nnenna Freelon, Clint Jones and Tom Scott (Nov. 21), a holiday classic for all ages ‘‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer —The Musical’’ (Dec. 13), the world-renowned Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert (Dec. 17), internationally acclaimed Ladysmith Black Mambazo (Jan. 21), the musical sensation The Choir of Man (Feb. 8), a touring Broadway production of ‘‘An American in Paris’’ (March 7), and finishing the season with the feats of MOMIX, Viva Momix (April 4).
Box office manager Kristie Bailey said patrons can visit the AAA’s website to review the entire season, learn details about each show and the performers, as well as check dates and ticket prices.
“By purchasing tickets online through our website there is no line and no busy signal, and even though there is a $4 per seat service charge, it is simple to ‘click’ and pick your seats,” she said. “If you prefer to shop in person, the box office opens at 11 a.m., so stop by or call.”
To buy tickets on Monday, visit angelinaarts.org, call the box office at 633-5454, or visit the Temple Theater box office in person. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.