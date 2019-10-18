This is it. The big one. The moneymaking idea I’ve been waiting my whole life to discover, and one guaranteed to make me richer than any million-billionaire alive.
(Brace yourself for the “teaser.” That’s some real marketing talk.)
Lots of people wear protective gear for various reasons, right? Football and hockey players wear pads and helmets. Baseball players also wear helmets, and they add elbow padding for those inside fastballs. Soccer players wear shin guards. Basketball players wear ankle braces under their shoes to prevent those rolled-up ankles.
Non-athletic professions also wear different types of protection. Police officers wear their vests. Firefighters wear helmets, breathing apparatus and PPE (personal protective equipment) in the form of flame-retardant suits. Constructions workers wear helmets and steel-toed boots. Military members wear all types of protective gear, with everything designed to keep them as safe as possible from bodily harm.
All that gear is made specifically for those particular activities. Know where the gear comes from? Gear and clothing lines.
Know how much money those manufacturers and sellers make? According to one survey, sports equipment industry last year was valued at $66.30 billion. Billion! I’m not looking for 66 of those billions. I’d settle for just one of ’em.
And I’ve got just the line of gear to get it for me.
Ready for this? My brilliant idea?
Protective gear for grandparents.
Whoa, slow down. I can already hear you rushing to steal my brilliance.
Why would grandparents need protective gear, a non-grandparent might ask?
Let them come hang out with my grandkids for a few days, and then see if those same people are still asking the same dumb question.
So why didn’t I invent this stuff when I was a mere parent? I don’t know what I was thinking then, but I have an answer now. I made my kids. I deserved whatever happened to me. They were hazards of the life I chose.
I didn’t have jack to do with these other little yard apes. I don’t deserve the beatings they inflict upon my old person.
The first item in my new line would be a protective cup for Grandpa. (I’m a guy. Of course that’s my first concern.) I’m nearly six feet tall and almost as wide. I have a large enough landing area for those little snots to have plenty of room for all the jumping, head-butting and flailing they typically perform when I’m nearby. In my 10 years as a Pop Pop, however, not once have any of those brats smacked me in a knee, or a shoulder or even in my ample gut.
Oh, no. They head straight for the man berries as if they’ve got radar lock. NORAD can only dream of possessing such an accurate guided-missile system. Dang, man, just this past weekend, my 2-year-old managed to launch himself headfirst upward from where he hunkered near my feet and nearly sent me into a gonad coma. One minute he’s crouching near the floor; the next minute, I was down there with him.
We’ll also need a line of protective cups for grandma, but obviously not for the same reason. She’ll need to wear those under her shirt. See, babies who are still nursing don’t distinguish between boobs. If they see a pair that isn’t attached to Mom, they just think they’re at a buffet, or that Domino’s is now delivering more than pizza. I can always tell the precise moment the mistake happens. My wife will be holding the baby, and her face will go from happy to sheer terror as fast as those gonad missiles.
My line of gear also will include invisible ear protection. We can’t wear regular earmuffs or earplugs around the kids. We don’t want to hurt their feelings by making them think we’re ignoring them. But kids want us to hear them, meaning they can’t speak in an inside voice. They go off like air-raid sirens. And once they start, they don’t stop until they fall asleep. I’m still waiting for the end of a story my grandson started eight years ago.
A pair of special granddad/grandma safety goggles will be my next big seller. Yes, lots of us wear glasses, but kids see those as targets. If a baby sees ’em, he or she will bypass the boobs and grab straight for the glasses. Every single time.
Those goggles will also help prevent us older folks from suffering permanent eye damage. Just this past week, I nearly lost both eyes: One to a scorpion sting (not a real one; the plastic one my grandson was trying to stab me with) and the other to a flying arrow shot straight from some action figure’s quiver. I don’t want to walk around with my eyes closed all the time I’m around those kids, so a pair of scorpion-proof goggles would be sweet.
Gonna need special shoes made just for grandparents. No, not orthopedic shoes. I’m talking something better than the typical walking or running shoes currently on the market.
Ain’t no kind of walking or running like the kind we do when we’re chasing little ones. Those shoes will need heavy, heavy tread. Kids still love trekking into strange places, usually somewhere muddy and steep. I don’t think my old combat boots would have held up under the pressure the little ones put on my old, tired feet.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, grandparents are going to need a special camera. It’s going to require rugged construction, a waterproof (and scorpion-proof) casing along with capabilities for photos and video. It will need to be as close to indestructible as a diamond.
Because in the midst of all the ’nad stomping, boob grabbing, story repeating, eye jabbing and mud sliding will be some truly incredible memories.
We’ll want to watch them all again as soon as we get the scorpions out of our eyes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.