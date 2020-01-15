State Highway 63 near Concord Cemetery closed following a crash that involved a work zone contract flagger.
A release from the Texas Department of Transportation indicates the road is closed on state Highway 63 near Concord Cemetery. Details on the crash are scarce at this time as authorities and TxDOT are on the scene.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes near this scene as it clears and to reduce speeds when traveling through work zones such as the one where this crash occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.