Sixteenth century essayist Francoise de la Rochefoucauld wrote, “However brilliant an action may be, it should not be accounted great when it is not the result of a great purpose.”
That quote is an excellent identifier of what takes place in classrooms each day.
Brilliant activities become great learning experiences when they fit a teacher’s purpose and belief in how best to present opportunities for children to grow in confidence and a love for learning.
Teachers know their classroom culture and instructional practice are reflections of their belief in their purpose for being an educator. A teacher’s purpose is evident in the teaching, continuous learning and loving what is done each day.
Our teachers gathered after the holiday break for a day of professional development prior to students returning to the classrooms. The day was designated as a time to re-energize their classroom practice and renew their purpose for teaching.
It was a day to reflect and reboot for the new semester.
This required working in teams to share beliefs and define purpose, identify obstacles and for each teacher to select one goal to accomplish in the weeks ahead to strengthen the purpose.
The day began with teachers watching a video of John Spencer, well-known author and education blogger. He identified two types of goals — process and product — and the importance of both.
He related these to a decision he made to run a marathon.
Spencer said, “About two years ago, I embraced process-oriented goals. Instead of saying, ‘I’m going to run 25 miles this week,’ I said, ‘I’m setting aside 40 minutes, five days a week, to go running. If I run slower, fine. If I run faster, OK. If something comes up and I can’t get it done, that’s fine. It’s not about mileage. It’s about setting a routine and forming a habit.’”
He said when he placed the journey above the destination he discovered his goals were not destinations at all. They had become habits.
This was the ideal process for us to use in setting and reaching classroom goals. A focused, organized practice that can become daily classroom habit.
Our teachers’ goals ranged from building confidence while encouraging problem solving and inspiring creativity to assuring children develop a desire to learn while enjoying their childhood.
In the words of Ernest Hemingway, “It is good to have an end to journey toward; but it is the journey that matters in the end.” This statement describes our feelings as we all walked away from our meeting of designing purpose-driven practice and goal setting for our mid-year reboot.
This is a practice all of us might benefit from as we begin a new year. Re-energize your actions. Ignite new purpose in your life. Set one goal. Reboot for the year ahead and enjoy the journey because, as Hemingway said, “It is the journey that matters in the end.”
