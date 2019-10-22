More than 400 peace officers and criminal justice personnel will attend Crime Stoppers’ 26th annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet on Thursday.
The annual event is an effort by area residents and businesses to show the community’s appreciation for the hard work and dedication of Angelina County’s law enforcement and criminal justice personnel. Thanks to the generosity of our community, there is no cost to the attendees.
Interactions with law enforcement and criminal justice personnel often are the worst moments of our lives — car wrecks, speeding tickets, court appearances, crime victim ... none of them good. Helping us deal with our physical and emotional pain takes a toll on the men and women we depend on to protect and serve us. Knowing they have the unwavering support of their community helps them bear that burden, and Crime Stoppers’ Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet goes a long way to reminding them they have the support they need.
While the banquet is open only to law enforcement/criminal justice personnel serving in (or retired from) Angelina County, anyone can be a sponsor.
At 639TIPS.com/banquet you’ll find a list of current and past banquet sponsors, and ways you can show your support. Crime Stoppers will accept monetary and door prize donations through Thursday morning.
If you want to show your support but can’t afford to donate, Crime Stoppers has you covered. On the banquet page of our website you’ll find a message field you may use to send kind words of support that we will present during the Banquet.
Crime Stoppers of Lufkin Inc. is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization and contributions are tax deductible according to IRS guidelines and limitations. Crime Stoppers is not funded by tax dollars; operational funds come from donations and fundraisers, like the 50-Gun Raffle, and fees paid by convicted criminals are used to pay rewards for anonymous, crime-solving tips.
