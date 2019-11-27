Did you know that last week in Lufkin there were four live performances, not including the live music at other smaller venues like the downtown brewery?
These events, three of which were presented by the Angelina Arts Alliance, took place at the Temple and Pines Theaters, and each performance drew a respectable crowd from a wide range of people of all ages.
This fact is not only inspiring to me, but also encouraging to know that there is a great amount of support for a vibrant music and cultural scene here in a community the size of Lufkin. It’s pretty impressive and puts to rest the notion that there is nothing to do in Lufkin.
This concept is the premise for our current long-range planning. We are exploring all possibilities of how the Arts Alliance can continue to serve the needs of a changing community and adapting to differing needs from an arts and cultural perspective.
The new partnership with the city of Lufkin with regard to the programming of The Pines Theater has positioned the Arts Alliance to take a greater leadership role in the cultural development of our community and as it relates to economic and community development. It’s a natural relationship because the arts encourage both.
We’re fortunate to have hired a talented and dynamic planner from the Dallas area by the name of Suzanne Smith, who is founder and CEO of Social Impact Architects. She will be here on Dec. 10 to moderate a community conversation titled “Advancing the Arts in Angelina County.” The forum will take place at The Pines Theater and will begin at 6 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend. No reservations are required and complimentary refreshments will be served.
December features several outstanding performances for all tastes, including gospel artist Jason Crabb, who will perform at The Pines Theater on Dec. 12, followed by “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical” at the Temple Theater on Dec. 13. Share this special holiday musical with all the little ones in your life.
We end the year in style with a wonderful holiday concert featuring the renowned Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. The FWSO will perform for the first time at the Temple Theater and will include Lufkin native Hannah Roberts. Hannah is the daughter of Dr. Sid and Catherine Roberts and is an accomplished professional vocalist living and working in Houston. We are thrilled to include a local touch in what will be a beautiful and memorable concert. Tickets are still available.
None of these performances would be possible without many generous individuals who contribute to our performances and operations. Every penny makes a difference in our ability to bring world-class performances to East Texas. We are deeply grateful to everyone for making each and every performance possible. We are blessed in Lufkin.
