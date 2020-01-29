The Angelina Arts Alliance will present ‘‘The Choir of Man’’ at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Temple Theater as part of their 2020 North American tour.
This worldwide smash and runaway hit of numerous music festivals is getting stateside audiences on their feet again. Tickets to ‘’The Choir of Man’’ are available at the Temple Theater Box Office. Call 633-5454 or buy online at angelinaarts.org.
Known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” ‘’The Choir of Man’’ offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a real, working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.
The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything — pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock — all to roof-raising heights. It’s the best singing, dancing, stomping, pub crawl of a show you’ll ever attend.
“After a whirlwind kick-off U.S. tour in 2018, the guys have spent the last months touring the UK and Australia and they are ready to bring this show back to American audiences,’’ said Nic Doodson, one of the show’s producers. ‘’This concert is such a great time for all — whether it’s a ladies night, first date, guys night out or even a bachelorette party. So, grab your best mates and we’ll see you at the venue…the first pint is on us (seriously!)”
The show celebrates music that has wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The cast features world-class tap dancers, singers and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.
To add a local flare, this performance is sponsored in part by the Angelina Brewing Company and its beer will be served on stage as part of the performance, which features a real working pub. Audience members of legal drinking age will be invited on stage prior to the performance for a complimentary pint with the actors for a fun and immersive audience experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.