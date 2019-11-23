Up until the final 11 seconds of Friday’s game against McLennan College, Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunners had suffered cold shooting from long distance, hitting just three of their 19 attempts from long range.
As it turned out, they only needed four treys.
AC’s Lovietta “Pinky” Walker hit a step-back three with just 11 seconds to play to give the Lady ‘Runners the lead, and on the ensuing McLennan possession, Walker stepped in to take a charge to help cement AC’s 64-62 win over the Highlassies at Shands Gymnasium.
After struggling all night on both ends of the floor, the Lady Roadrunners put together a strong defensive effort late, holding McLennan scoreless over the final 2:37 while putting together a 7-0 run to give AC’s ladies their sixth straight win.
Walker’s night included a team-high 22 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Tyeisha Smith added 16 points and Simran Mayfield 9 in the win.
McLennan’s Jade Bradley scored 18 and Mele Kaloni Kailahi 17 to lead the Highlassies.
The Lady Roadrunners (8-2) travel to Temple College today for a 2 p.m. game. AC opens conference play at home against Kilgore College on Dec. 4.
That game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
