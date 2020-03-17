Lufkin’s city council has added three emergency items to its meeting regarding COVID-19.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. today.
The first item is an executive session to deliberate on deployment or implementation of security personnel or devices to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Second, council members will consider and possibly take action on a resolution that authorizes city manager Keith Wright to take personnel and operation measures necessary to conduct essential city services while protecting the public and city employees, at his discretion.
Finally, the council will consider the first reading of an ordinance that would authorize an amendment to the fiscal year’s operating budget.
This amendment would provide for the supplemental appropriation of funds in the general fund, water and wastewater fund and the solid waste and recycling fund, all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
