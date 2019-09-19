The Angelina County & Cities Health District WIC program is hosting cooking demos for families in local grocery stores as a part of the Family Meals Matter program.
September is Family Meals Month, and the Angelina County & Cities Health District WIC program is challenging families to eat at least one meal together as a family a week, WIC outreach coordinator Amy Wright said.
More than 40% of Angelina County residents are obese, according to a 2018 report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says adults and children who eat at home more regularly are less likely to suffer from obesity.
“If a family tries one recipe with vegetables and a child likes it, we feel like we’re doing something,” Wright said. “We know that child obesity starts with the foods they learn to eat at home. With our program, we try to work on developing education with the family, teaching the children when they’re very young, introducing vegetables early.”
The recipes demonstrated at the demos use ingredients that can be purchased through WIC. Money from the Healthy Tomorrow grant is going toward these demos.
Wright demonstrated a pasta primavera recipe Tuesday at Lufkin’s Walmart. The recipe uses wheat pasta and bite-size ingredients that Wright said will be easy for kids to pick out things they may not be ready to try.
“Sometimes it takes three or four times for a child to accept a vegetable that you introduce to them,” Wright said.
The meal is also quick to make, which was important to Wright because she said she understands that most families are busy these days.
Clarisa Venegas, a health science student at Stephen F. Austin State University, said she has enjoyed spending time working with WIC and its programs.
“I like how they’re reaching out to the community with these cooking classes because not every parent knows how to cook healthy,” she said. “Not every kid likes vegetables.”
Eight-year-old Nalani Miller said her family eats together at home twice a week, but she would love to add this meal to her list because it is really yummy.
The WIC team has hosted demos across Lufkin, Diboll and Zavalla. Their last demo will be Tuesday at the Brookshire Brothers in Zavalla.
