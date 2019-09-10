Whether you’re an idealistic, young student or the parent paying for that idealism, you see a college campus as a place for learning, introspective thought and career preparation. Thieves, on the other hand, see college campuses as prime targets filled with distracted students in possession of the hottest electronics, newly minted credit cards and expensive books and school supplies — all of which can be turned into cash.
On Aug. 28, one such thief struck on the Lufkin campus of Angelina College, but Crime Stoppers and the AC Police Department, with your help, are not going to let her get away with it.
At around 1:45 p.m. that Wednesday, a woman walked into the AC girls basketball locker room and walked out with someone else’s backpack. When leaving the campus, the thief passed a security camera. The resulting video clip is short, only a few seconds, but she looked directly at the camera and someone she knows is about to anonymously name her for a chance at a cash reward from Crime Stoppers.
A peace officer later recovered the stolen backpack in the parking lot of Big Lots in Lufkin. Missing from the backpack was the victim’s ASUS laptop computer and, ironically, a “Crime in America” textbook.
If you can identify the thief, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, download Crime Stoppers’ app (639tips.com/app), or call 639-TIPS. Cases like this tend to be shared across social media, which helps in quickly solving them, but it’s important to remember that only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible. With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.