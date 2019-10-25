Blessed be Jesus, the cool weather is finally here. I pray this finds you all doing very well.
By now, you should have received your blue “love letters” from me in the mail. The tax statements have been printed and mailed. If you have not received your tax statement by the end of October, please contact us at 634-8376 extension 2.
Every year, we hear from people who make the claim, “I did not receive my tax statement, so I should not be penalized for being late.” Well, I’m sorry. If your property taxes are not paid by Jan. 31, the penalty and interest are due. It’s the law.
The property tax code does not make exceptions for failure to receive statement, illness or personal tragedy, change in ownership or for people who have never paid their property taxes late before and believe they should be excused this one time.
The code does allow waivers for penalty and interest for military personnel on active duty, omission by the appraisal district, when a religious organization acquires a property, the tax office has a new mailing address this year and payment is mailed to the old address, electronic transfer of funds failed due to the fault of the payment engine or the common mail carrier applies the incorrect postmark and admits fault in writing.
Please note: All the waivers above require that certain conditions be met, which are too numerous to list here. Our office will gladly supply more information if you contact us about your situation.
To lighten up a little, here’s what my 7-year-old granddaughter told her father: “I’m a good Christian woman, so I can’t say bad words.” This same child can ask God to bless our meals in such a meaningful way, there is no way He doesn’t hear her prayer. Thank God for grandchildren.
Have a blessed and wonderful fall, y’all. We’re all looking forward to serving you at your tax office. Until next time ... Don’t forget to vote. Early voting is going on right now.
