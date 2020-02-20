It seems like yesterday that I bought her a little motorized car that she could drive around the yard. I wondered at the time if it was too dangerous or if she was too young to drive it. Four mph was much too fast for this preschooler. What if she tumbled over? What if she hit something in the yard? What if she fell out of it and was hurt?
Last month, that same little girl received her learner’s permit to drive a real vehicle on a real road. She will soon be 16. How can this be happening so soon and what if something really happens?
She is my youngest son’s oldest child, and she is my granddaughter. I hope that when TxDOT traffic safety specialists go to her high school this month to talk about the importance of wearing a seat belt at the annual Teen Click It Or Ticket safety event, she will pay close attention.
I know she will because she is an honor student. She is her high school softball team’s first baseman, she is active in her church youth group and she is smarter than I was at her age.
Still, I want her to know there were 264 teens just like her who lost their lives in a vehicle last year in Texas. Of that number, 111 were not wearing a seat belt. The event at her high school will be impactful. Students will see a mangled truck involved in a rollover crash where two teens walked away with only minor scratches because they chose to wear a seat belt.
She and her friends will hear that buckling up will reduce their risk of dying in a crash by 45%, and 60% in a pickup. We know through research that someone who is not wearing a seat belt will likely be ejected from the vehicle in a rollover crash. She also will hear how it could hurt her pocketbook if she is ever stopped by law enforcement for not wearing a seat belt, with fines and fees up to $200.
I recently listened to TxDOT safety leaders talk about how fatal head-on collisions are greater in rural areas of the state than in large cities. That stands to reason. There are many two-lane rural roads, state highways and county roads through East Texas, in addition to U.S. highways. We hear daily of fatalities that involve both teenagers and adults who choose not to wear a seat belt.
I know we can talk safety to the public, to our local employees, our kids at school and I even talk about it to strangers who call my office, but when it comes to my children and grandchildren, safety takes on an entirely different and higher level of importance.
I bet when it comes to your kids, it does too.
Pass the seat belt safety message reminder on to your children and grandchildren often. It might just save them from a horrible crash. Because this is not playtime, and when our children get behind the wheel of a vehicle, it’s not a toy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.