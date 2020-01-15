Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Etoile Water Supply to notify all customers located on the Highway 103 bridge and all roads branching off, CR 560 west of CR 559, and CR 467 and all roads branching off that they will need to boil their water prior to consumption.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.
For info, call 854-2215.
