State Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) on Friday announced he will file for reelection and seek another term as the state representative for House District 57.
“It is a tremendous honor to represent the wonderful people who are blessed to call this area home,” Ashby said. “After prayerful consideration and discussing it with my family, I am announcing my candidacy for reelection. There is much more to be done on the issues that are important to East Texas.”
Today is first day for candidates to file for the 2020 primary election, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office. The deadline for a candidate to file is 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
During the most recent legislative session, Ashby helped advance conservative legislation by voting to reform Texas’ property tax system and strengthen border security. As a member of the House Committee on Public Education, Ashby also played a key role in crafting a historic piece of legislation to deliver comprehensive reform to Texas’ broken school finance system.
“During the 86th legislative session, we delivered on our promise to address the two biggest issues facing our state — skyrocketing property taxes and a public school finance system in dire need of transformation,” he said. “The success of the 86th legislative session will serve to benefit every Texan, and I’m more committed than ever to continue building on these accomplishments to keep Texas moving in the right direction.”
Ashby received several awards during the session, including the Texas Municipal League’s Legislator of the Year Award, which was awarded to Ashby for his ‘’steadfast leadership in defending local control to keep the Austin bureaucracy out of rural Texas.’’
“As our state continues to grow, and with redistricting front and center next session, it is more important than ever for legislators representing rural areas to maintain a strong voice that speaks to the values and beliefs that we hold dear,’’ Ashby said. ‘’As a public servant, I never forget who I’m working for and my highest priority will always be to provide effective representation that reflects the highest moral and ethical standards.”
