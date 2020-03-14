Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Central and Wells ISDs, Pineywoods Community Academy, St. Cyprian's Episcopal School and St. Patrick Catholic School have joined the ranks of Angelina County schools to announce they will be closing for a week after spring break amid the COVID-19, coronavirus scare.
Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, March 23.
"The Lufkin Independent School District will close for the upcoming week due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic," a post on the Lufkin ISD Facebook page stated just before 5 p.m. Saturday. "During the coming week, Lufkin ISD will offer meals to students. More information on that process will be released soon at LufkinISD.org."
Diboll ISD also announced its closure next week on Facebook Saturday afternoon.
"Please limit your going out during this time and continue using precautionary measures posted on our district website," the post read.
Hudson also announced that it will be closed next week in an post on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon, instructing citizens to stay tuned for more information.
“With student, staff and community safety always at the forefront of every decision, Central ISD will close all school campuses until Monday March 23,” Superintendent Justin Risner wrote in a Facebook statement. “Central ISD wants to respect UIL’s mandatory suspension of all extracurricular activities and the recommendation for social distancing to ensure our part to help reduce the local impact and spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”
“In order to limit the risk of COVID-19, coronavirus to our campus and community, and because the health and safety of the Pineywoods Community Academy students, faculty and families is our primary concern, we are canceling class through Sunday, March 22,” a statement from Director Ken Vaughn said.
Gov. Gregg Abbott declared Texas in a state of disaster yesterday afternoon and laid out plans for drive-thru testing centers in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Austin.
No official order has been made to ban large gatherings, but Health Commissioner John Hellerstedt strongly discouraged them until the state could get a better read on how many Texans have contracted the virus.
Huntington and Zavalla ISD announced Friday they would not return from spring break until March 23, as well.
A statement was issued from a Wells ISD employee on a parent Facebook page that the school would not be in session next week. That statement was later confirmed on the Wells ISD Facebook page.
“Although there has been no confirmation of COVID-19 in our community, CISD is allowing this additional week for continued monitoring and possible self-reporting,” Risner said. “Through our daily updates from TEA, local and state officials, and community health care partners, we will continue to provide updates as they become available. As always, thank you for your continued prayers and support for Central ISD.”
“At this time, there are no confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases among the PCA community; however, out of an abundance of caution and to best discern the situation and next steps, we believe that delaying school is a prudent decision,” Vaughn said.
Additionally, Diboll ISD asks that any student or staff member who attended a large gathering not return for 14 days. They should contact school administration for guidance.
The Texas Education Agency recommended that school districts work very closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services when deciding whether to close during this time.
They also issued a 15-page packet advising schools on how to handle high-absence rates.
“The reasons for absences or school closures vary and may range from illness to natural disasters,” the packet reads. “School closure may be a preventive measure or the result of high absenteeism. Closures may involve a single campus, multiple campuses, or be district- or area-wide. Whatever the situation, districts should be prepared with plans to support continuity of learning under multiple scenarios.”
The TEA advised creating a leadership team to address design, development and delivery of the instructional continuity work plan. The team should create a plan to consider how to maintain the minimum minutes of instruction and effectively communicate with the public.
“There are multiple instructional delivery methods that can be used to support the instructional continuity plan,” the packet reads. “These options range from no technology to technology assisted instructional solutions and technology-integrated solutions. Instructional strategies will vary with each solution.”
The TEA recommended finding a plan best for the region, and if significant barriers exist to prevent “complete and robust instruction,” districts are encouraged to focus on the core subjects.
