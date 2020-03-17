The 2020 Angelina County Fair has been canceled, according to the Blue Ribbon 4-H Facebook page.
“The official notification will be sent out later this week with actions to be taken,” the post reads. “Know that this decision was made to possibly save lives and protect others. We thank our fair committees, teachers, agents, leaders, volunteers, parents and all those that have made our fair a success in the past and will in the future. Our buyers and buyer pools are critical to the success of our fair and will be again this year to help our kids. Please hold off any action with your project until you receive the official notice and guidelines. Bless our country and our people at this time.”
