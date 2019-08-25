Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts Department will hold a reception from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 to open its annual faculty art exhibition in the Angelina Center for the Arts Gallery.
Admission is free.
The exhibition will feature artworks from Angelina College’s lead and adjunct faculty as well as it’s dual credit and distance-learning art instructors.
Le’Anne Alexander is a studio art instructor and the ACA gallery curator. An accomplished painter, Alexander studied at the Art Students League of New York and received her M.F.A. from Stephen F. Austin State University. She will be showing new mixed media paintings.
Jan Anderson-Paxson started her career in journalistic photography working in TV and newspaper before coming to teach at Angelina College. She holds master’s degrees in communication, art and fine arts. For her personal work, she specializes in black and white photography where her pared down compositions isolate form contrasted against light and shadow. Her images evoke a mood of quiet stillness.
Ann Phifer Reyes, adjunct art appreciation instructor, likes to paint peaceful places that bring joy and healing to those who see her paintings. Reyes paints with oil en plein air and often uses these small paintings as studies for larger studio works. She believes “A day without painting is like a day without food.”
Reg Reynolds, graphic arts instructor, works in a variety of media, including film, video, collage, sculpture and installation. He will be exhibiting digital prints and video work. This year’s work is titled “What’s Your Moonshot?”
Denise Davis is an adjunct and dual-credit instructor teaching art appreciation and studio art at Lufkin High School. Davis is a printmaker by training who creates prints as well as sculptures and installations using common materials to draw on shared experiences. She received her M.F.A. from Texas Christian University. She will be displaying works in mixed media.
Sean Dupré, an adjunct dual-credit instructor teaching photography at Lufkin High School, will show a grouping of six digital photographs detailing social landscapes encountered during his travels to Hawaii.
New adjunct instructor Stina Herrera will be teaching art appreciation this fall. Herrera graduated with an M.F.A. in metalworking from Stephen F. Austin State University. She works predominately in non-ferrous metals, but recently has branched out into multimedia works. She will be exhibiting work that relates to the people around her, involving memories, reactions and sentiments.
Steve Paul, adjunct art appreciation instructor, accomplished painter and printmaker, will be showing his recent portrait work in watercolor.
