Angelina College is transitioning the face-to-face component of lecture classes to fully online learning until further notice starting Monday.
Academic administrators are currently building a schedule to finalize plans for moving completely online, according to a press release from Krista Brown, executive director of marketing & strategic enrollment for AC.
"In this time of uncertainty, please be proactive, solutions-oriented, and flexible," Brown said. "During these extraordinary times, we will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available."
For courses that cannot be delivered online — like shop courses, laboratories, clinicals, etc. — instructors are developing a schedule that would allow three or less students to engage in the lesson in the physical setting while maintaining acceptable social distancing.
On Monday, every student is asked to log into their Blackboard account to see communication from their instructor, whether it’s for a class that is switching from face-to-face to online or if it will still require some sort of attendance, Brown said. There will be guidance from the professor on the course, a schedule and a revised syllabus. Students will have access to at least one week's worth of instructional materials and recorded lectures on Monday.
The campus will be opening on Thursday, but starting Monday and continuing for the foreseeable future, employees assigned to administration units will primarily work from home. Faculty and staff should check their email for further details.
The NJCAA announced earlier this week that all championship tournaments and the remainder of all spring semester sports are canceled for spring 2020. AC also has canceled all extracurricular/co-curricular events, public performances and art exhibitions for the remainder of the semester.
