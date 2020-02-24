The two teams weren’t even able to schedule Sunday’s games until Saturday, and the weather wasn’t supposed to be as nasty as it was on Sunday. But despite playing on a muddy field and in a steady mist, Angelina College bats missed very little.
The Lady Roadrunners pounded out a 4-2, 12-4 sweep of Grayson College Sunday at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex in Lufkin.
In the opener, Makayla Rodger and Jayda Carter each hit two-run homers to back pitcher Kaylee Berdoll, who earned the 4-2 win after six innings in the circle. Ebbie Rodriguez earned the save with a scoreless seventh inning.
The nightcap displayed even more Lady ’Runner offensive prowess. Sara Mayes’ 10th homer of the season — she leads the nation’s NJCAA Division I in the category — was a second-inning grand slam. Kaylee Ancelot added a homer and two RBI, and Anne-Elise Gest drove in two more runs in the 12-4 win. Hannah Smart pitched a complete game, striking out three over her five innings of work.
The Lady Roadrunners and Vikings meet again today for a single game scheduled to start at noon at Angelina College.
