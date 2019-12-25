The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a train that happened early Wednesday morning.
Union Pacific officials contacted LPD at 12:19 a.m. to report an SUV pulled out in front of a train from a private drive crossing on Southwood Drive outside Loop 287. Officers found the female driver of the vehicle deceased, according to a press release from Lufkin police.
Officials with Union Pacific also told officers it appeared the woman pulled onto the tracks and waited for the collision. Dispatch received a call from a friend of the woman who said she was suicidal and wanted to kill herself using a train, the release states.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
“We ask that everyone keep the woman’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Pebsworth said. “Please also pray for the conductor and the officers who worked this scene.
“We know the holidays can be a difficult time for everyone — especially those with depression. With that being said, we want to take a moment to remind everyone that the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and their loved ones: 1-800-273-8255.”
