The 12th annual Guy Davis Golf Tournament will take place on Aug. 17 at Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin, and organizers are inviting the public to participate as players or sponsors in what has become one of the largest annual tournaments in the area.
The 2018 version of the event eclipsed the previous record for participants. A field of 235 players spread among 47 teams competed.
Hosted by the Roadrunner Foundation, the golf tournament generates funds for Angelina College Athletics programs.
Funds raised help AC teams with various expenses in order to keep the various programs competing for conference and national titles. In the 2018-19 season, two AC teams — the Lady Roadrunner basketball and Lady Roadrunner softball teams — qualified for their respective national tournaments.
Their accomplishments marked the first time in Angelina College history two athletics teams qualified for nationals in the same year.
Tournament organizers are currently seeking teams and hole sponsors for the five-man scramble format, scheduled for shotgun starts of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Hole games and prizes include Hole in One (for a 2019 vehicle sponsored by Loving Auto Group), long-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests.
A dinner and meeting for the tournament is set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 16, also at Crown Colony, with a silent auction featuring various collectibles and other valuable items.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Current sponsors for this year’s event include presenting sponsor Brookshire Brothers, Lufkin Coca Cola, Strata Roofing, Lufkin Printing Company, America State Bank, Dedicated Orthopedic Center of East Texas, Southside Bank, Carroway Funeral Home, Angelina Excavating/Joe McCleskey, Southside Bank, Security & Guaranty Abstract Company, Etech, Inc., Integra Insurance Services, Goodwin Lasiter Strong, Loving Auto Group, Renfro Sausages, Ross Motorsports and BancorpSouth.
A registration form and information flier is located on the Angelina College Athletics web site at angelina.prestosports.com/information/directory/guydavistourney.
For more information, contact Wes Welch at (214) 908-0867 or email at wes.welch@hotmail.com; or contact Dennis McCullough at (936) 414-1114 or dmccullough@pivtech.com.
