One of the stars of A&E’s reality television show ‘’Duck Dynasty’’ stopped by MRC PineCrest, a senior living community, last week on his way to a speaking engagement at a local church.
“When I heard that he was going to be in Lufkin, I thought I would reach out to see if he could make a quick stop by PineCrest to visit with some of our residents,” said Karla Kendrick, director of life enrichment at PineCrest. “We had several residents we were planning to take to the event at Trinity Baptist Church, where he was speaking, but not all of our residents were going to be able to attend. We wanted them to have an opportunity to meet him as well. To our great pleasure, he agreed to stop by.”
Residents and employees were treated to a short speech that centered on Robertson’s faith in Jesus Christ. He also touched a little on the family’s duck call business. He then took time to play a “duck hunting” game with a resident and then took the time to visit with residents and sign autographs.
“I love it when I get to plan an event for our residents and provide a special surprise like we were able to do with having Jase Robertson come to PineCrest,” Kendrick said. “It means a lot to have someone as famous as him take time to come visit our residents.”
